Giant panda triplets eat mooncakes to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Ecns.cn) 15:15, September 17, 2021

Shuaishuai, one of the giant panda triplets, enjoys specially-made fruit mooncakes at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, September 16, 2021. As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, panda keepers at Chimelong Safari Park prepared specially-made "ice mooncakes" and "fruit mooncakes" for the giant panda triplets, Mengmeng, Shuaishuai and Kuku. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

