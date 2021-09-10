South Australian Chinese community host charity events to protect giant pandas residing in Adelaide Zoo

Adelaide, Sept. 10 (People’s Daily Online) – The year 2021 marks the 12th year after Wang Wang and Funi’s arrival in Adelaide, South Australia. These two giant Chinese pandas, born in August 2006, celebrated their 15th birthday in Adelaide Zoo on Aug 29. On the same day, the opening ceremony for the “Harmonious Co-existence between Human and Nature” Painting & Calligraphy Exhibition was held together with the birthday celebration.

The opening ceremony (Photo courtesy of Chinese Consulate General in Adelaide)

Since last year, the outbreak of Covid-19 has had a continuous impact on Adelaide Zoo. Since June, the Shandong Chamber of Commerce in South Australia, the Hebei Chamber of Commerce in South Australia and the Australia-China Cultural Exchange Promotion Association (ACCEPA) have provided much support and sponsored a series of charity activities to protect these two giant pandas. These activities have included the Painting & Calligraphy Exhibition that has since attracted many warm-hearted participants from the local Chinese community.

At the ceremony, He Lanjing, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Adelaide, said that the Adelaide Zoo and the giant pandas play a unique role in promoting mutual understanding between Chinese and Australian peoples. She also praised the high sense of social responsibility shown by the Chinese community in SA.

A giant panda in Adelaide Zoo. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Consulate General in Adelaide)

Elaine Benstead, CEO of the Adelaide Zoo, also showed her sincere gratitude to the Chinese community in South Australia. She talked about the importance of Wang Wang and Funi to Adelaide Zoo and hoped that this would continue to help deepen the connections between China and Australia.

The paintings on the Painting & Calligraphy Exhibition, made in various styles, were mostly done by children and families from the Chinese community living in South Australia. The non-profit selling of the exhibits will last until the end of September and all the income will be donated to the Adelaide Zoo as charitable funds.

