Waddling panda cub amazes netizens
(People's Daily App) 11:20, August 31, 2021
Video shows a panda cub learning to walk, with four legs each going their own way.
Chinese netizens were enthusiastic about the video. Some said they would love to see more.
“So cute! The little short legs can hardly hold him up,” said one Weibo user.
Another netizen commented that like human babies, the panda cub wanted to run before learning to walk.
(Video source: iPanda; Compiled by Dang Jiaxuan)
