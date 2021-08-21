Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in Shaanxi witnesses birth of four cubs

Xinhua) 10:22, August 21, 2021

A staff member takes care of a giant panda cub at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 20, 2021. In 2021, the research center has witnessed the birth of four cubs, which raised the number of captive Qinling giant pandas to 36. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

