10000th China-Europe freight train departs from Shaanxi Province, NW China
(Xinhua) 08:13, August 12, 2021
A China-Europe freight train bound for Kazakhstan prepares for departure at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 11, 2021. This is the 10000th China-Europe freight train departed from Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Bin)
Photos
