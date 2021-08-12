10000th China-Europe freight train departs from Shaanxi Province, NW China

Xinhua) 08:13, August 12, 2021

A China-Europe freight train bound for Kazakhstan prepares for departure at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 11, 2021. This is the 10000th China-Europe freight train departed from Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Bin)

