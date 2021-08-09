Giant panda twins celebrate 2-year birthday at Belgium zoo

Xinhua) 10:25, August 09, 2021

A girl holding toys celebrates birthday for giant panda twins Bao Di and Bao Mei at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Aug. 8, 2021. Giant panda twins Bao Di and Bao Mei celebrated their two-year birthday on Sunday at the Pairi Daiza zoo. Pairi Daiza hosts five giant pandas currently, including father Xing Hui, mother Hao Hao, and three children Tian Bao, Bao Di and Bao Mei. Bao Di and Bao Mei are twins born in August 2019 after the birth of Tian Bao in June 2016. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

