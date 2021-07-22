Home>>
Ceremony held to mark Belgium's National Day
(Xinhua) 13:15, July 22, 2021
Aircrafts of Belgian Air Component are seen during the National Day parade in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2021. A ceremony to mark Belgium's National Day held at the Place des Palais here Wednesday paid tribute to all the people who played a role in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Photos
