Castle of Celles in Houyet, Belgium

Xinhua) 10:00, August 03, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2021 shows the Castle of Celles in Houyet, Belgium. The Castle of Celles, also known as the Castle de Veves, is one of the most remarkable specimens of 15th century military architecture. Destroyed in 1200 and rebuilt in 1230, the buildings burned down at the beginning of the 15th century and were restored after the fire. The castle remained a fortress until the end of the Middle Ages. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

