Second birthday celebrated for giant panda twins at Berlin Zoo in Germany

Xinhua) 09:27, September 01, 2021

Giant panda Meng Yuan (R) and its mother Meng Meng enjoy a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. The giant panda twins Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, which were the first-ever twin panda cubs born in Germany, celebrated their second birthday at the zoo on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)