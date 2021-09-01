Home>>
Second birthday celebrated for giant panda twins at Berlin Zoo in Germany
(Xinhua) 09:27, September 01, 2021
Giant panda Meng Yuan (R) and its mother Meng Meng enjoy a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. The giant panda twins Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, which were the first-ever twin panda cubs born in Germany, celebrated their second birthday at the zoo on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Waddling panda cub amazes netizens
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Giant panda cub celebrates 1st birthday at US zoo
- Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in Shaanxi witnesses birth of four cubs
- Iconic panda a furry friend for the wild animals of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.