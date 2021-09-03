Home>>
Giant pandas enjoy early autumn at Shenshuping Base
(Ecns.cn) 16:47, September 03, 2021
Giant pandas have fun during the early autumn at the Shenshuping Base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.