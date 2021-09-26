Education level of Uygur population continues to improve: white paper

September 26, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The education level of the Uygur population in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has continued to improve, said a white paper issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

According to data from the seventh national census in 2020, 8,944 per 100,000 Uygurs had received a university education, an increase of 6,540 compared to 2000, said the white paper titled "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data."

The average years in education for those aged 15 and above also grew from 7.06 to 9.19, it added.

