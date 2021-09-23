Home>>
China to intensify regulations on secondary vocational schools
(Xinhua) 11:14, September 23, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will implement stricter regulations on secondary vocational schools in students enrollment, financial aid and student status management, according to the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.
A circular issued by the ministry requires checks of the qualifications of secondary vocational schools across the country, and the establishment of an annual inspection system.
Branch schools or teaching centers of secondary vocational schools set up without the approval of educational administrative departments will be deprived of their admission qualifications, says the document.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
