Home>>
China issues trial rules on managing off-campus tutors
(Xinhua) 10:24, September 15, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a set of rules on managing staff working at off-campus tutoring institutions to ensure that the country's ongoing efforts in regulating the sector and reducing the burdens on students deliver the expected results.
The rules, now in a trial version, were jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
Primary school, secondary school and kindergarten teachers will not be permitted to work concurrently in off-campus tutoring institutions, according to the rules.
The rules also propose setting up a blacklist of offenders, including those who discriminate against or insult students, and those who physically abuse minors.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Poverty, dropouts in rural girl's diary become a thing of past
- Xi places great hopes on Chinese educators, education
- China strengthens crackdown on irregular off-campus tutoring
- Retired teachers to help improve education in central, western China
- Living allowances among China's initiatives to boost rural teaching capacity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.