China issues trial rules on managing off-campus tutors

Sept. 14

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a set of rules on managing staff working at off-campus tutoring institutions to ensure that the country's ongoing efforts in regulating the sector and reducing the burdens on students deliver the expected results.

The rules, now in a trial version, were jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Primary school, secondary school and kindergarten teachers will not be permitted to work concurrently in off-campus tutoring institutions, according to the rules.

The rules also propose setting up a blacklist of offenders, including those who discriminate against or insult students, and those who physically abuse minors.

