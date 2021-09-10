Xi places great hopes on Chinese educators, education

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday celebrated its 37th Teachers' day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has placed high hopes on people working in the education sector and pointed out the direction for the future development of Chinese education.

The following are the main points of some remarks he made in this regard:

-- A good teacher should be one who has both profound knowledge to share and moral integrity to lead.

-- Educators should set an example for students to study, do things, and pursue integrity, helping them grow into well-rounded people.

-- Teaching is one of the most honorable professions. All educators must cherish the teaching profession and the glory that it brings them, be strict with themselves, and improve with continuous efforts.

-- The social norms of respecting teachers and valuing education should be promoted within the Party and the entire society to foster an enabling environment in which outstanding individuals want to teach, teachers can live out their talents, and great educators keep emerging.

-- Education is of vital importance to the nation and the Party.

-- Chinese education is capable of nurturing maestros. We should have faith in that. In the meantime, we should concretely improve Chinese education with broader visions and efforts to draw on others' experiences.

-- We must fast-track developing equal education for everyone to ensure every individual, no matter male or female, living in cities or villages, rich or poor, and regardless of locality or ethnicity, has access to quality education.

