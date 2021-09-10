Languages

Friday, September 10, 2021

Xi holds phone talks with Biden

(Xinhua) 10:39, September 10, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning held a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden. 

