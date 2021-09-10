Home>>
Xi holds phone talks with Biden
(Xinhua) 10:39, September 10, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning held a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-ASEAN Expo
- China to host 14th BRICS summit next year: Xi
- China to donate 100 mln more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries by year end: Xi
- Xi makes 5 proposals for BRICS practical cooperation
- Xi urges BRICS countries to advance building of community with shared future for mankind
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.