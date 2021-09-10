We Are China

Xi makes 5 proposals for BRICS practical cooperation

Xinhua) 09:23, September 10, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2017 shows flags in front of the Xiamen International Conference Center in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday made five proposals for BRICS practical cooperation as he addressed the 13th BRICS summit via video link.

Under the current circumstances, it is important for BRICS countries to stay resolved, strengthen unity and further enhance the quality of practical cooperation, Xi said, before putting forth the following five proposals:

-- Strengthen public health cooperation in the spirit of solidarity;

-- Strengthen international cooperation on vaccines in the spirit of equitable access for all;

-- Strengthen economic cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit;

-- Strengthen political and security cooperation in the spirit of fairness and justice;

-- Strengthen people-to-people exchanges in the spirit of mutual learning.

