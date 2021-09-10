Xi offers China's proposals on promoting pragmatic BRICS cooperation

Xinhua) 09:14, September 10, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2021 shows the venue of the BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday offered China's proposals on promoting pragmatic cooperation among the BRICS countries.

Addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link, Xi said China proposes to hold a forum on the development of industrial Internet and digital manufacturing, a BRICS high-level meeting on climate change and a BRICS forum on big data for sustainable development.

China will host the BRICS seminar on governance and the BRICS forum on people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and open an online training course for media professionals of the five countries, Xi said.

China also suggests setting up a BRICS alliance for vocational education to organize vocational skills competitions, Xi added.

