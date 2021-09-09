Xi Jinping – China's great helmsman in the new era: Italian media

(China.org.cn) 16:44, September 09, 2021

President Xi Jinping, the great helmsman of China in the new era, is leading the Chinese people to make unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, said a recent article published on the Italian media website AdHoc News.

The article noted that it is China's president, Xi Jinping, who is in the limelight and awed in the West. It says that China is still China, but the word "new" in the term "new era" is not used simply in the sense of time. The descriptor refers to the fact that President Xi is leading the country to gain strength from different periods of Chinese history to form a powerful national will — a "new" national will, a great will of China.

According to the article, China has two distinctive capabilities: one is to look beyond its own situation into a distant future with a visionary eye and the other is to flexibly adapt to changes with resilience to ensure it may bend but not break.

Napoleon Bonaparte once said that China was a sleeping lion and when she wakes, she would shake the world. This world-shaking moment will eventually arrive, since President Xi has been fully aware of the problems that western countries have been unable to understand. The article considers population aging as an example. Given the continuous population decline and serious aging issues, western countries choose to bring in more immigrants as a way of mitigating the problem. By contrast, China decides to tackle the issue by easing birth restrictions and encouraging childbirth. In addition, western countries have long been promoters of multiculturalism. But this has actually created strong autonomous communities, which in turn threaten the very existence of the local culture. In China, however, President Xi has advocated respecting and promoting Chinese history and culture, enhancing people's sense of pride and of belonging to their own country. Xi Jinping is leading the Chinese people to work toward the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, and has become the helmsman on this course.

The article ended with a quote from President Xi — "If the path is correct, one will eventually reach his destination." The author said this was the most farsighted view he had ever heard.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)