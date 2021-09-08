Home>>
Xi to attend BRICS summit via video link
(Xinhua) 09:54, September 08, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 13th BRICS summit on Thursday in Beijing via video link, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement Wednesday.
BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
