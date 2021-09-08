China ready to build up community of development, security with Tajikistan: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the Chinese side is ready to work with Tajikistan to build a community of development with rich connotation and an indestructible community of security.

In a telephone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Xi also called on the two sides to jointly safeguard the shared interests of both countries and promote regional peace and development, noting that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi congratulated Tajikistan on its upcoming 30th anniversary of independence, noting that China-Tajikistan relations are at an all-time high.

The two sides have firmly supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, which demonstrates a high level of strategic mutual trust, Xi said.

Meanwhile, the two sides have carried out close cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the solidarity of friendly neighbors, Xi added, noting that the two sides are iron-clad partners who can count on each other.

China and Tajikistan, Xi stressed, should continue to focus on high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road and promote cooperation in economy and trade, interconnectivity, digital economy and other areas.

The Chinese side encourages its companies to invest and develop their businesses in Tajikistan, and stands ready to expand imports of quality green agricultural products from the country, Xi said.

Both sides should give full play to the joint prevention and control mechanism at border crossings to ensure the China-Tajikistan freight transport artery stays smooth and efficient, said Xi, adding that China is ready to continue supporting the Tajik side in fighting the pandemic and to deepen medical cooperation.

Xi noted that China speaks highly of the work done by the Tajik side since it assumed the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), saying that China will fully support Tajikistan in fulfilling the duties of the SCO presidency and ensuring the SCO summit marking the 20th anniversary of the organization a success.

He added that China would like to take the summit as an opportunity to enhance solidarity and mutual trust among member states, deepen their security and practical cooperation and promote greater development of the SCO from a new starting point.

Rahmon said Tajikistan and China are comprehensive strategic partners and their relations in various fields have seen continuous and steady growth.

Tajikistan appreciates China for its long-time selfless and sincere help to Tajikistan, in particular its timely COVID-19 vaccine assistance, which has vigorously supported Tajikistan's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Rahmon said.

Tajikistan is willing to work together with China to deepen cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, security, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and enrich the Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

The Tajik president also thanked China for supporting his country in fulfilling the responsibilities as the SCO chair, saying that Tajikistan is willing to continue closely coordinating with China in the development of the SCO.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, and agree to continue deepening counter-terrorism and security cooperation and to jointly maintain regional security and stability.

