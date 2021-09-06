Xi sends congratulatory letter to 32nd congress of ICAS
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 32nd Congress of the International Council of the Aeronautical Sciences (ICAS), which opened in Shanghai on Monday.
In his letter, Xi noted that aeronautical science and technology is one of the fields that has developed most rapidly since the 20th century and had the greatest impact on human life and production.
"The world today is undergoing a profound scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and aeronautical science and technology is facing unprecedented development opportunities," he said, adding that it is necessary and promising to carry out global cooperation in aeronautical science and technology.
Xi expressed hope that this congress will play an active role in promoting global aeronautical science and technology cooperation and bring more benefits to people around the world.
The 32nd Congress of the ICAS is hosted by the ICAS and organized by the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
