Xi charts course for services trade, world economic recovery

Xinhua) 15:15, September 04, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video, Sept. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to his country's services trade and the world's economic recovery and growth.

Addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Thursday night via video link, Xi reaffirmed China's open posture and laid out new measures.

-- China will open up at a higher level, by implementing across the country a negative list for cross-border services trade and by exploring the development of national demonstration zones for the innovative development of trade in services.

-- China will scale up support for the growth of the services sector in the Belt and Road partner countries and share China's technological achievements with the rest of the world.

-- China will explore the development of national demonstration zones to promote the innovative development of services trade and increase support for services sector in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

-- China will set up a stock exchange in Beijing and build it into a major base for innovative small and medium-sized firms.

-- China will optimize the rules for the services sector by supporting Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements and in building digital trade demonstration zones.

-- Using peace, development and win-win cooperation as the "golden key," we will be able to address the challenges facing the world economy and international trade and investment, and create a brighter future for all.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)