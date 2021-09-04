Xi charts course for services trade, world economic recovery
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video, Sept. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to his country's services trade and the world's economic recovery and growth.
Addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Thursday night via video link, Xi reaffirmed China's open posture and laid out new measures.
-- China will open up at a higher level, by implementing across the country a negative list for cross-border services trade and by exploring the development of national demonstration zones for the innovative development of trade in services.
-- China will scale up support for the growth of the services sector in the Belt and Road partner countries and share China's technological achievements with the rest of the world.
-- China will explore the development of national demonstration zones to promote the innovative development of services trade and increase support for services sector in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.
-- China will set up a stock exchange in Beijing and build it into a major base for innovative small and medium-sized firms.
-- China will optimize the rules for the services sector by supporting Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements and in building digital trade demonstration zones.
-- Using peace, development and win-win cooperation as the "golden key," we will be able to address the challenges facing the world economy and international trade and investment, and create a brighter future for all.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping on carrying forward great spirit of resisting aggression
- Xi's remarks on remembering history to resist wars, safeguard peace
- Full text: Address by Xi Jinping at the Opening Ceremony of the Plenary Session of the Sixth Eastern Economic Forum
- Xi attends 6th Eastern Economic Forum opening ceremony
- President Xi on war against Japanese aggression
- China to build digital trade demo zones: Xi
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.