We Are China

Xi attends 6th Eastern Economic Forum opening ceremony

Xinhua) 16:21, September 03, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum via video link on Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum on Friday via video link in Beijing.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)