Xi attends 6th Eastern Economic Forum opening ceremony
(Xinhua) 16:21, September 03, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum via video link on Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum on Friday via video link in Beijing.
