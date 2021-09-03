China to increase support for services sector in B&R countries: Xi

Xinhua) 09:59, September 03, 2021

Aerial photo shows a container vessel sailing into Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Feb. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will increase support for the services sector in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

