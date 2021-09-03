China supports Beijing to align rules with int'l high-level FTA: Xi

Xinhua) 09:21, September 03, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2020 shows an interior view of the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China supports Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements (FTA).

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

