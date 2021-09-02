Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Forum on 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance, Sustainable Development Cooperation
(Xinhua) 13:28, September 02, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the Forum on the 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation, which was held both online and offline in Beijing.
