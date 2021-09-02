Xi to attend 6th Eastern Economic Forum opening ceremony

Xinhua) 10:08, September 02, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and address the opening ceremony of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday via video link in Beijing, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here on Thursday.

