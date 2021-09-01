Xi to address global trade in services summit of CIFTIS via video

Xinhua) 10:09, September 01, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows the exterior view of the China National Convention Center, a venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video on Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced on Wednesday.

The CIFTIS will be held from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7 in Beijing and the Global Trade in Services Summit will be held on Sept. 2, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

