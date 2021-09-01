Xi's article on Party's great spirit to be published

Xinhua) 08:03, September 01, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on encouraging CPC members to pass on the Party's great spirit as the spiritual treasure of the Party and the state will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Wednesday in this year's 17th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The pioneers of Communism in China established the CPC a hundred years ago and developed the great founding spirit of the Party featuring the upholding of truth and ideals, staying true to the original aspiration and founding mission, fighting bravely without fear of sacrifice, and remaining loyal to the Party and faithful to the people. This spirit is the Party's source of strength, the article notes.

Over the past hundred years, the CPC has carried forward this great founding spirit and has developed a long line of inspiring principles for Chinese Communists, according to the article.

Such spirit is necessary for any nation to form its spiritual strength and such spirit will never be outdated no matter how the time evolves, the article says.

Noting that China is at a critical stage of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the article calls on CPC members to draw strength from the great spirit forged during the Party's century-old endeavor to overcome all difficulties and risks on the way ahead, and to continuously secure new and greater victories in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.

