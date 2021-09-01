China's Winter Olympics venue to host CIFTIS exhibitions
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Part of exhibitions for this year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be staged at Shougang Park, a steel mill-turned cultural and sports complex in western Beijing.
Eight thematic exhibitions and several forums and meetings of CIFTIS will take place for the first time in Shougang Park, its organizers said on Tuesday.
Once the industrial heart of the Chinese capital, Shougang district is now the home to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games Organizing Committee and some game venues.
The CIFTIS, a major platform for trade in services in China, will take place from Sept. 2 to 7. The traditional venue of the China National Convention Center will host most of the CIFTIS events.
Highlighting openness, cooperation, and global economic recovery, the CIFTIS 2021 will focus on current topics such as the digital economy and carbon neutrality.
As of Tuesday, some 138 overseas organizations and foreign embassies in China had shown their intentions to stage exhibitions or meetings at the CIFTIS.
