China International Fair for Trade in Services to open on Sept. 2 in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:26, September 01, 2021

Journalists visit a venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2021. The CIFTIS is a major platform for trade in services in China. This year, it will take place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7, with an exhibition area of 130,000 square meters. Apart from a comprehensive exhibition at the Chinese National Convention Center, this year's CIFTIS will also have a thematic exhibition at the Shougang Park in Shijingshan District. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

