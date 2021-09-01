Home>>
China International Fair for Trade in Services to open on Sept. 2 in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:26, September 01, 2021
Journalists visit a venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2021. The CIFTIS is a major platform for trade in services in China. This year, it will take place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7, with an exhibition area of 130,000 square meters. Apart from a comprehensive exhibition at the Chinese National Convention Center, this year's CIFTIS will also have a thematic exhibition at the Shougang Park in Shijingshan District. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
