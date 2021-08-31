Chinese vice premier calls for full preparations for services trade fair
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday urged full preparations for the upcoming China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS), scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 7.
Hu, also head of the fair's organizing committee, made the requirements when inspecting the rehearsal of the fair's activities in Beijing.
Hosting a high-quality CIFTIS is of great significance in advancing the healthy development of China's trade in services, and contributing to the prosperity of worldwide services trade, noted Hu, applauding the steady and smooth progress of event preparation.
Emphasizing the constant resurgence of COVID-19 across the world, Hu also called for strict adherence to epidemic control and prevention regulations during the fair.
