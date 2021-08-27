Chinese vice premier stresses curbing energy-hungry, high-emissions projects

Xinhua) 08:30, August 27, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks during a video conference on resolutely curbing the blind development of projects with high energy consumption and heavy carbon emissions, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng stressed on Thursday the need to resolutely curb the blind development of projects with high energy consumption and heavy carbon emissions.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a video conference on the topic, emphasizing the full, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development philosophy.

He said existing projects with high energy consumption and heavy carbon emissions that do not meet the requirements should be rectified, while new projects failing to meet the requirements should not be approved.

Enterprises that violate laws and regulations should be strictly investigated and dealt with, said Han.

He underlined carrying out strict project examination and approval, strengthening daily oversight and firmly adhering to laws and procedures.

Efforts should be made to implement the national development plan and further improve the policy system, said Han.

