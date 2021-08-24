Home>>
National campaign launched to promote energy conservation
(Xinhua) 08:49, August 24, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A national campaign was launched Monday to promote energy and resource conservation, and the green and low-carbon development of Chinese public institutions.
During the weeklong campaign, online and offline events, including a forum on water saving and a green-development education campaign, will be held to advocate a green and low-carbon lifestyle.
In the meantime, the National Government Offices Administration will introduce relevant plans to list vital tasks and specific work involving green and low-carbon development.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Arab states should deepen energy cooperation: Chinese energy chief
- Chinese energy products boon for Kenyan traders
- Zambian leader says Chinese-built power plant milestone in energy sector
- Biden raises concerns about Nord Stream 2 to Merkel, warning Russia not to weaponize energy
- Xinjiang's electricity transmission tops 400 bln kWh
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.