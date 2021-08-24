National campaign launched to promote energy conservation

Xinhua) 08:49, August 24, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A national campaign was launched Monday to promote energy and resource conservation, and the green and low-carbon development of Chinese public institutions.

During the weeklong campaign, online and offline events, including a forum on water saving and a green-development education campaign, will be held to advocate a green and low-carbon lifestyle.

In the meantime, the National Government Offices Administration will introduce relevant plans to list vital tasks and specific work involving green and low-carbon development.

