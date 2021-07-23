Zambian leader says Chinese-built power plant milestone in energy sector

July 23, 2021

LUSAKA, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday that the commissioning of one of the turbines at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station is a great milestone in electricity generation investment in the country.

The Zambian leader, who is scheduled to commission turbine number two at the 750-megawatt power plant on Friday, said the project is one of the greatest investments in electricity generation in decades.

"It is an investment that answers to both our current and future energy needs," he said on his Facebook page.

The commissioning of the turbine will bring an additional 150 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

The power plant is constructed by a Chinese company.

The government, he said, has embarked on a number of mixed energy projects being driven by both the public sector and the private sector in order to put to an end frequent power cuts in the country.

