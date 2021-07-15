Zambia launches Olympic Games participation handbook

LUSAKA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Zambia on Wednesday launched a handbook cataloguing the country's participation in the Olympic Games.

The handbook contains official records of Zambia's Olympic history from Tokyo 1964 to Rio 2016 as well as information regarding its participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Alfred Foloko, president of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia, said the launch of the handbook comes after the conclusion of a three-month-long production phase.

He said the theme of the 2020 Olympic Games "United by Emotions" should enable the athletes and nations participating in the Games to come together and understand that there is more that "unites than divides" them.

"Sport gives people the opportunity to experience a variety of emotions and passions, and the Tokyo 2020 Games will allow people to witness the courage and competitive spirit of the athletes and voice their support especially after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The 32-paged handbook is split into four sections.

Zambia has not reaped many medals at past Games. During the 1996 Atlanta Games, Samuel Matete, the country's 400 meters hurdler got a silver medal, while Keith Mwila, a light flyweight boxer, had a bronze medal during the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Zambia has picked 30 athletes to participate in this year's Olympics as well as two athletes for the Paralympic Games.

