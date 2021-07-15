Spanish women's waterpolo team going for gold despite US threat in Tokyo

Xinhua) 10:32, July 15, 2021

MADRID, July 14 (Xinhua) -- After two silver medals in the two last World Championships and gold and bronze medals in the last two European Championships, the Spanish women's water polo side is among the favorites to take a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after a steep learning curve.

"We were very inexperienced in London (2012) and didn't realize the level we had to compete at. Now I see things differently: our aim is the gold medal and we have worked for that," explained Spanish player Maica Garcia in the El Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

The Spanish will make their debut against South Africa, arguably their weakest rivals in a group of five, before facing Canada, the Netherlands and Australia, with four teams from the group qualifying for the quarterfinals.

"Between Canada, the Netherlands and Australia, everything is very even today," commented Garcia.

"Canada were fourth in the World League with very good results and they have been focused all this year. We haven't seen the Netherlands in the last three months but they are always tough and we saw Australia in the World Cup and they are really strong," she explained.

The Spanish finished fifth in the recent World League Super Finals after losing to the US and Hungary, and Garcia admitted the Spanish weren't at their best physically in that competition, with the US team's preparation a key factor in that respect.

"They have been working as a group in their country for two years preparing for the Olympic Games and here it is different, because we have commitments with the clubs. That year of preparation is an advantage," commented Garcia about the three-time world champions.

"You can tell the difference in playing against them. But everyone can have bad games and we are a good team and we can beat them...We beat them in 2013 and went on to win gold in the World Championships," she added.

Garcia was clear about Spain's recipe for success. "We have to continue believing in the team and in our commitment as a team. We have shown that we can compete at both European and world level...I am going for gold," she insisted.

