Senior Chinese legislator mourns former Zambian President at embassy

Zhang Chunxian, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, mourns the passing of former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at the Zambian Embassy in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator mourned the passing of former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda at the Zambian Embassy in China on Friday.

Zhang Chunxian, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said at the embassy that Mr. Kaunda was an outstanding independence movement leader, statesman and social activist of Zambia and Africa, and made prominent contributions to the promotion of China-Zambia and China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

"We express our deep condolences on the passing of Mr. Kaunda and our sincere sympathies to his relatives," Zhang said.

