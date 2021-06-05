Chinese envoy highlights China's support to Zambia

Xinhua) 10:25, June 05, 2021

LUSAKA, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie has highlighted China's support for development in the southern African nation, pledging more help in Zambia's efforts against COVID-19.

He underscored the importance of the media in highlighting China-Zambia cooperation at a meeting Thursday with representatives of local media organizations and think tanks, who took a two-day tour of several Chinese enterprises in the country.

The tour, organized by the Zambia-China Friendship Association and the Zambia-China Business and Friendship Association, helped the visitors better understand the Chinee firms' operation, investment and their corporate social responsibility initiatives in Zambia.

Li said China has over the years provided assistance to various economic sectors in Zambia, and such support has continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that China was among the first countries to help Zambia deal with the outbreak, sending in equipment, medical supplies, and medical doctors.

Li stressed that fighting COVID-19 requires concerted efforts and cooperation of all countries, and China will keep supporting Zambia, which is experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.

Fredrick Mutesa, general secretary of the Zambia-China Friendship Association, said the delegation was exposed to first-hand information on the activities of five Chinese enterprises, and that unlike what was portrayed, Chinese enterprises are doing a lot of good things such as technology transfer, skills development, corporate responsibility and protection of the environment.

"There is a lot of misinformation on China's contribution to developing countries such as Zambia and that, we have found out during the tour, is very different from the picture being painted about China," he said.

Mutesa said the skills being imparted to local people are sustainable and will be used elsewhere even when the Chinese leave.

Elias Mpondela, vice-president of the Zambia-China Business and Friendship Association, talked about the importance for Zambia to harness the potential that China offers in terms of skills and technological transfer.

He called for continued exchanges between the two countries in various spheres.

