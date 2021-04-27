Home>>
Chinese ambassador meets former Zambian president to send birthday greetings
(Xinhua) 09:32, April 27, 2021
LUSAKA, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie on Monday said China's relations with Zambia cannot be told without mentioning the southern African nation's first president Kenneth Kaunda.
The Chinese envoy said Kaunda was a pillar in building the relationship between the two countries.
The envoy made the remarks when he visited the former president at his residence to wish him best wishes ahead of his 97th birthday which falls on April 28.
On his part, Kaunda thanked the Chinese envoy for the best wishes.
