Monday, May 10, 2021

Mother's Day event held in Lusaka, Zambia

(Xinhua) 15:58, May 10, 2021

A daughter kisses her mother during a Mother's Day event in Lusaka, Zambia, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)


