Languages

Monday, May 10, 2021

Home>>

Hunting for Mother's Day gifts at China International Consumer Products Expo

(Xinhua) 10:38, May 10, 2021

This year's Mother's Day falls on May 9. At the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo, three Xinhua correspondents are trying to find gifts for their moms. What have they found? Which one you prefer?

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories