Hunting for Mother's Day gifts at China International Consumer Products Expo
(Xinhua) 10:38, May 10, 2021
This year's Mother's Day falls on May 9. At the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo, three Xinhua correspondents are trying to find gifts for their moms. What have they found? Which one you prefer?
