Internet tutorials help turn Zambian man's economic fortunes

Xinhua) 09:04, April 09, 2021

LUSAKA, April 8 (Xinhua) -- After watching a number of tutorials about turning trash into treasure on the internet, Teddy Mbewe, aged 31 and based in Lusaka, Zambia's capital, decided to venture into furniture making using recycled materials in October.

"I have always wanted to invest in a business that had a lot to do with promoting sustainable use of natural resources," Mbewe explained the benefits arising from untapped potential inherent in recycled materials.

He went on to recount how he embraced this recycling trend after noticing piles of used vehicle tires left to pollute the environment, a concern that inspired him to venture into furniture making using disposed tires.

A few weeks into experimenting with used tires, Mbewe casually posted photos of samples of his work and was later shocked to learn that his social media space had been filled with requests for custom-made furniture.

"The things I made literally sold out within days. That feedback made me realize that I needed to dedicate more time and energy to perfecting the art of making furniture from used tires," recalled Mbewe.

He attributed this success to the internet which has helped to turn his economic fortunes.

When asked about how much he earns from his furniture business, Mbewe cautiously responded that enough income is earned to put food on the table and secure a roof over his head, as well as keep savings for reinvestment.

His custom-made furniture prices range according to a client's taste and income, with tables costing between 500 Zambian kwacha (about 23 U.S. dollars) and 1,000 Zambian kwacha, simple stools range from 200 Zambian kwacha to 500 Zambian kwacha apiece, while sofa sets cost up to 2,500 Zambian kwacha.

"The price is dependent on the design, size and materials used," he said, adding that aside from making furniture using recycled materials, he also makes home ornaments from empty wine bottles.

Mbewe is elated that the internet provides a lot of business ideas which many people can benefit from and create start-ups, or to a greater extent strengthen existing enterprises.

He said that the world is awash with huge income-generating potential and opportunities and that people need not confine themselves to conventional jobs, which offer little in terms of monetary and entrepreneurial satisfaction.

Being innovative and creative not only pushes one to think outside the box but also brings about a lot of satisfaction in whatever an individual does, which causes one to invest more in whatever enterprises they decide to venture into, he admonished.

As an optimist and trend maker, Mbewe is currently working on expanding his recycled material furniture business by prioritizing the acquisition of a proper workshop and a spacious showroom.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)