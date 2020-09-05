Chinese firm to hand over industrial park to Zambia

CHINGOLA, Zambia, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese firm the Mango Tree Construction Limited will hand over an industrial park in Ndola to the government upon completion before the end of this year, a senior government official has said.

So far 95 percent of works have been done at the Ndola industrial yard which is sitting on 20 hectares of land. Ndola is provincial capital of the Copperbelt province and its industrial hub.

Speaking in an interview with Xinhua on Thursday, Copperbelt province minister Japhen Mwakalombe said the facility will be handed over to government upon completion within the course of this year.

He said according to Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC), the industrial park which will have 24 industrial workshops is expected to create over 1,000 permanent jobs once operational.

Mwakalombe said the works at the industrial park will stand a test of time, saying the Chinese contractor has been able to transfer skills to the locals.

"We are looking forward to having our Zambia youths acquire technology through such kind of projects which will add value to the Zambian economy," he said.

The industrial park is being spearheaded by the CEEC being funded at a cost of 25 million Zambian Kwacha (about 1.3 million U.S. dollars).

CEEC will provide mechanisms to ensure that the facility is occupied upon completion to help improve the Zambian economy.