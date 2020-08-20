Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Zambia's VP tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:29, August 20, 2020

Zambia's Vice-President Inonge Wina has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency's office said on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the presidency, the vice-president tested positive on Tuesday following a positive result of her daughter with whom she stays with.

President Edgar Lungu has wished the vice-president a quick recovery.

According to the statement, a team of health officials visited the vice-president who underwent a comprehensive medical assessment.

The team recommended that she should be managed under home isolation with intensive and clinical nursing monitoring, it added.

The vice-president has some mild symptoms that are managed appropriately and her condition is said to be stable.

"She is in high spirit and working virtually under the new normal. She looks forward to returning to the office after recovery," the statement added.

