Zambia launches campaign for promoting Africa Day theme

Xinhua) 16:12, May 27, 2021

Traditional musical instruments and artworks are displayed at an exhibition during the launch of the Africa Day theme rollout in Lusaka, Zambia, May 26, 2021. Zambia on Wednesday launched the rollout exercise of promoting the 2021 Africa Day commemoration. The theme for this year's commemoration is "Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want." (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)