Chinese envoy visits Kaunda's funeral home, signs book of condolences

Xinhua) 09:01, June 29, 2021

Photo taken on June 28, 2021 shows the funeral home of Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda, in Lusaka, Zambia. Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie on Monday visited the funeral home of Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda and wrote a message of condolences. (Xinhua/Zhao Yupeng)

LUSAKA, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie on Monday visited the funeral home of Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda and wrote a message of condolences.

In his message, the Chinese envoy eulogized the former president whom he described as "an old friend, a good friend and a real friend of China".

"He has made outstanding contributions to the China-Zambia all-weather friendship," Li said.

According to him, the spirit of the former Zambian president will inspire the younger generation of Chinese and Zambians to work together to build a community of shared future for the peoples of the two countries.

Speaking later when he addressed the bereaved family, the Chinese envoy outlined the great contribution of Kaunda to the strengthening of the strong ties between the two countries.

He said the former president worked with the founding leaders of China in building strong relations which have culminated into miracle achievements such as the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) that connects Zambia and Tanzania.

He recalled that Zambia was the first country in the southern African region to establish diplomatic ties with China.

China, he said, will continue working with the Zambian side in ensuring that the relation established by Kaunda continues to blossom.

The Chinese envoy further said Kaunda's death was not only a loss to Zambia and Africa but also to China as well.

Kaunda's daughter, Cheswa, thanked the Chinese envoy for the visit, saying it shows the strong bilateral cooperation that exists between the two countries.

She said the family was touched that the Chinese government decided to join in the mourning of the former president.

Kaunda, 97, died on June 17, and the government has announced a 21-day mourning period. The body of the former president was currently on a countrywide tour of all provincial headquarters.

It will culminate in a state funeral that will be held on July 2 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, the country's capital.

Kaunda led Zambia from 1964 when the country got its independence from Britain to 1991.

