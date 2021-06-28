World's largest hydropower project under construction goes into operation

The first batch of generating units at the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China goes into operation, marking a major shift from "Made in China" to "Created in China" in the country's development of hydropower station projects.

Located downstream of the Jinsha River in the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwestern China, Baihetan Hydropower Station is now the world's largest and most complex hydropower project under construction. The mega-project has 16 domestically-manufactured generating units each with a 1 gigawatt (GW) capacity, giving it a total capacity of 16GW.

The station is a major source of power for China's west-to-east power transmission project and all units are expected to be in operation by July 2022.

