Construction of Baihetan hydropower station in SW China proceeds smoothly

Xinhua) 08:26, April 29, 2021

Workers are busy at the construction site of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China, April 27, 2021. Construction of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China is proceeding smoothly. With a total of 16 homegrown million-kilowatt generating units, Baihetan hydropower station, located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze, straddling Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, is the second-largest in China after the Three Gorges Dam project in the central province of Hubei in terms of installed capacity. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

