Video: We Are China

China's new mega hydropower station ready for operation

Ecns.cn) 13:20, April 23, 2021

This photo taken on April 22, 2021 shows the Baihetan Hydropower Station, a new mega hydropower station in China. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Water storage has reached 716.84 meters high in this hydropower station.

Baihetan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze, straddles the southwest provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan.

The first batch of Baihetan's generating units will go into operation in July 2021.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)